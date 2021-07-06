2021 district capex budget highest ever in J&K

Srinagar: As the Jammu and Kashmir government has approved its highest ever district Capex Budget 2021-22, several districts have witnessed manifold increase in allocation.

As per the details accessed by the Greater Kashmir, the total outlay of Rs 12,600.58 crore for the current financial year is more than double the previous year's Rs 5134.40 crore.

The budget has been approved for the “equitable development” of Jammu and Kashmir.