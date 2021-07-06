2021 district capex budget highest ever in J&K

Srinagar: As the Jammu and Kashmir government has approved its highest ever district Capex Budget 2021-22, several districts have witnessed manifold increase in allocation.
As per the details accessed by the Greater Kashmir, the total outlay of Rs 12,600.58 crore for the current financial year is more than double the previous year's Rs 5134.40 crore.
The budget has been approved for the “equitable development” of Jammu and Kashmir.
As per the district-wise outlay in Kashmir, Srinagar has been allocated Rs 126.69 crore, Ganderbal Rs 183.31 crore, Budgam Rs 790.67 crore, Anantnag Rs 884.90 crore, Kulgam Rs 537.99 crore, Pulwama Rs 407.82 crore, Shopian Rs 333.45 crore, Baramulla Rs 1106.97 crore, Bandipora Rs 529.38 crore and Kupwara Rs 782.09 crore.
In Jammu division, the allocation of funds to Jammu district is Rs 694.56 crore, Samba Rs 332.49 crore, Kathua 620.03 crore, Udhampur 935.21 crore, Reasi Rs 1125.14 crore, Doda Rs 760.60 crore, Kishtwar Rs 620.01 crore, Ramban Rs 310.21 crore, Rajouri Rs 919.60 crore and Poonch Rs 599.37 crore.
Few days back, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had approved the District Plans for all the 20 districts of the
UT amounting to Rs 12,600.58 crore comprising three components—Centrally Sponsored Schemes Rs 10,499.26 crore, Negotiated Loans Rs 670.56 crore and UT Component of Rs 1480.76 crore for 2021-22.
As per the official document, the Lieutenant Governor and the Chief Secretary have directed all the District Development Commissioners to ensure that list of works/projects are displayed in the Gram Panchayats with cost of the project, date of start, expected date of completion, executing agency and the department, and the same should also be displayed on the official website of the district.
“Solid waste management system should also be made part of the District Plans so that cleanliness of the villages, towns and cities is ensured”, sources said quoting the directions of the Lieutenant Governor and Chief Secretary, who have also ordered that completed projects/works may be duly inaugurated on time so that public outreach improves.
The DDCs have also been asked to ensure that no Government building remains idle and unutilized buildings are identified and put to proper use within a month.
They have further been told to ensure that the District Tourism Plan, District Industrial Plan, District Swachata Plan and District Agriculture, Horticulture, Fisheries and Animal Husbandry Plans form part of the District Development Plan.