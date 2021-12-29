2021 saw major progress on vital Zojila Tunnel

Engineers battled inclement weather and tough terrain to complete the boring work on the twin-tube tunnel at Nilgrar-I, which is located on the approach road to the west portal of the Zoji La Tunnel.

“Daylight streamed into the 448-meter-long Tube 1 of Nilgrar-I on November 4, while the 472-meter-long Tube 2 saw daylight on November 22,” said the official for Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited, which is executing the project.

Once fully completed, the all-weather tunnel project will connect Srinagar to Ladakh -- which faces connectivity issues especially during winters -- cutting travel time between the two places by up to five hours.

The Zojila main tunnel is going to be Asia’s longest bidirectional tunnel and will provide all-weather connectivity from Kashmir valley to Ladakh. Presently, the road from Srinagar to Leh is open for only five months in a year owing to extreme snowfall during winters. The existing Srinagar-Ladakh highway is closed from mid-November to April, literally cutting off this entire region from the rest of the world. Thus, the significance of this project is crucial.