2021: Some prevalence of peace along LoC, IB in Jammu & Kashmir

Srinagar: The year 2021 was one pleasant year for the people living along Line of Control and International Border as there was very rare cross border shelling.

In February India and Pakistan said that they had recommitted themselves to the 2003 ceasefire arrangement at the Line of Control and IB.

The surprise announcement was made in a joint statement by the militaries of the two countries on a ‘hotline contact’ between their Directors General Military operations (DGMOs). The conversation between Lt Gen Paramjit Sangha and Pakistani DGMO Maj Gen Nauman Zakaria was described as “free” and “frank” and held in a “cordial atmosphere”.