2022 Presidential poll | Value of vote of MPs goes down to 700 from 708

New Delhi: The value of the vote of a Member of Parliament has gone down to 700 from 708 in the presidential poll scheduled for July 18 due to the absence of a legislative assembly in Jammu and Kashmir.

The value of the vote of an MP in a presidential election is based on the number of elected members in legislative assemblies of states and union territories, including Delhi, Puducherry and Jammu and Kashmir.

Responding to a question on value of vote of each member of Parliament due to the absence of a legislative assembly in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar told reporters that the value of vote of each MP will be 700.