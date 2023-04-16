2024 LS Polls | Amit Shah sounds poll bugle in south Goa

Ponda: Sounding the poll bugle for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in south Goa’s Ponda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday took a swipe at Congress, saying the grand old party can do development in corruption and dynastic politics.

“Congress can do development but in corruption, dynastic politics and casteism. Only BJP, does politics of development, and therefore in the last nine years, today, India is the fifth largest economy in the world,” the Home Minister said while addressing a public meeting here. Citing the Congress’ defeat in the recently held Assembly elections in three northeastern states of Nagaland, Meghalaya and Tripura where the BJP and its allies returned to power, Shah said that the results of the polls have sent a message to the nation that only those who can secure India and can do development can govern the country.

“Rahul Gandhi has recently completed his (Bharat Jodo) yatra. All the Congress leaders seemed very happy after it. Then came the northeast elections. The northeast used to be considered Congress’ bastion. Rahul Gandhi went there and campaigned. Congress was wiped off in all three states (Nagaland, Meghalaya, Tripura). The BJP formed its government in all three states. the northeast has sent a message across the nation that only the one who can give security, peace and development to the country, has the right to govern the country,” he said.

Shah further slammed Congress for calling the northeastern states as “small states” and said that the small states have the same importance as bigger states.