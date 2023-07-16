20,806 yatris perform darshan, 6684 leave Jammu for Pahalgam, Baltal

Srinagar/ Jammu: Although the weather was not favorable on Sunday as Kashmir witnessed downpour in several parts yet 20,806 yatris performed darshan at the Amarnath cave shrine smoothly and comfortably with the support of administration and government agencies.

With this, the cumulative total of yatris who performed darshan this year has climbed to 2,29,221.

Meanwhile, 6684 Amarnath yatris left Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu district for their further destinations to Pahalgam and Baltal camps on Sunday.

“The 14th batch of yatris, comprising 4498 men, 1991 women, 34 children, 140 Sadhus, and 21 Sadhvis in a convoy of 241 vehicles left for Pahalgam and Baltal in tight security,” officials said.

They said 3686 yatris opted for the Pahalgam route while 2998 yatris left for the Baltal route.