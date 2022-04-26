21 Development Authorities of Tourism Department reconstituted

Three premier Development Authorities i.e., Patnitop Development Authority; Pahalgam Development Authority and Gulmarg Development Authority will be chaired by the Lieutenant Governor of J&K and the Chief Secretary will be among their members.

Rest eighteen Authorities will have the Chief Secretary as their chairman.

As per GAD order, all these Authorities will have 12 members each, except Surinsar-Mansar Development Authority and Wullar-Manasbal Development Authority which will comprise 14 and 13 members respectively as their jurisdiction encompasses more than one district.