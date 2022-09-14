22 deaths in 46 accidents in 2 years

Mandi (Poonch): The dilapidated condition of roads, worn-out passenger vehicles, and administrative apathy towards violation of rules have claimed 22 lives in 46 accidents in Mandi tehsil of Poonch district in the past two years.

The locals lament that the administration has failed to put in place any preventive strategy to check the loss of lives in road accidents in this treacherous area of the border district.

“Administrative inertia is responsible for it as the concerned officials have failed to identify the causes and address them all these years. Just in the recent past - the year 2021 and 2022 till September, 22 people died in 46 road accidents,” they said.