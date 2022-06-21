22 JKAS officers transferred, posted

Mohd Rafiq, JKAS Tehsildar Khawas, Rajouri has been transferred and posted as Deputy Director, District Employment and Counselling Centre, Poonch, against an available vacancy while Mehmood Riaz, JKAS, Tehsildar Rajouri has been transferred and posted as Deputy Director (Administration) in the Directorate of Social Welfare, Jammu, vice Afshan Masood, JKAS who will report to the General Administration Department, for further posting.

Din Mohd, JKAS, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department has been posted as Deputy District Election Officer Udhampur, against an available vacancy while Danish Rasool Mir, JKAS, BDO Mara Mandrian, Jammu has been transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner Panchayat Kathua, vice Sohan Lal, JKAS, who will report to the General Administration Department, for further posting.

Qadeer-ul-Rehman JKAS, Tehsildar Balakote has been transferred and posted as Deputy Director, District Employment and Counselling Centre, Rajouri, against an available vacancy while Mohd Ashraf, JKAS, BDO Doda has been transferred and posted as General Manager DIC, Kishtwar, against an available vacancy.