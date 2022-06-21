22 JKAS officers transferred, posted

Jammu: The government on Tuesday ordered the transfers and postings of twenty-two Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) officers with immediate effect.
As per order, Mohammad Ashraf, JKAS, DSWO Pulwama has been transferred and posted as Deputy Director (Administration) in the Directorate of Social Welfare, Kashmir, against an available vacancy while Abdul Qyume, JKAS, BDO Chasana has been transferred and posted as Deputy District Election Officer Reasi, against an available vacancy.
Vikas Sharma, JKAS BDO Sunderbani has been transferred and posted as Deputy Director Information, Jammu, against an available vacancy. He will join after completion of Shri Amamathji Yatra-2022. Shafqat Majeed Bhat, JKAS, ARTO, Ramban has been transferred and posted as Collector, Land Acquisition, PHE, Irrigation and Flood Control, Jammu, vice Ashima Sher, who will report to the General Administration Department, for further posting.
Deepak Kumar, JKAS awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department has been posted as Deputy Director Swachh Bharat Mission, Jammu. He will join after completion of Shri Amamathji Yatra-2022. Mohammad Rafeeq Bhat, JKAS, Assistant Director (Central) in the Directorate of Employment, Kashmir has been transferred and posted as Deputy Director Urban Local Bodies, Kashmir against an available vacancy.
Mohd Rafiq, JKAS Tehsildar Khawas, Rajouri has been transferred and posted as Deputy Director, District Employment and Counselling Centre, Poonch, against an available vacancy while Mehmood Riaz, JKAS, Tehsildar Rajouri has been transferred and posted as Deputy Director (Administration) in the Directorate of Social Welfare, Jammu, vice Afshan Masood, JKAS who will report to the General Administration Department, for further posting.
Din Mohd, JKAS, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department has been posted as Deputy District Election Officer Udhampur, against an available vacancy while Danish Rasool Mir, JKAS, BDO Mara Mandrian, Jammu has been transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner Panchayat Kathua, vice Sohan Lal, JKAS, who will report to the General Administration Department, for further posting.
Qadeer-ul-Rehman JKAS, Tehsildar Balakote has been transferred and posted as Deputy Director, District Employment and Counselling Centre, Rajouri, against an available vacancy while Mohd Ashraf, JKAS, BDO Doda has been transferred and posted as General Manager DIC, Kishtwar, against an available vacancy.
Bilal Ahmad, JKAS, BDO Srigufwara has been transferred and posted as Deputy District Election Officer Kulgam, relieving Mohammad Imran Khan, JKAS, Project Officer, Wage Employment (ACD), Kulgam of the additional charge of the post while Riaz Ahmed, JKAS, Tehsildar, Dharmari has been transferred and posted as Deputy District Election Officer Kathua, against an available vacancy.
Jahangir Ahmed, JKAS, Assistant Director in the Directorate of Information J&K has been transferred and posted as Deputy District Election Officer Shopian relieving Tanveer-ul-Majid Wani, JKAS, General Manager DIC, Shopian of the additional charge of the post. Ashok Singh Katoch, JKAS, DPO, Ramban has been transferred and posted as Project Officer, Wage Employment (ACD) Ramban vice Zamir Ahmed Reshu, JKAS, who will report to the General Administration Department for further posting.
Dewakar Khajuria, JKAS Functional Manager, DIC Jammu has been transferred and posted as Deputy District Election Officer Samba vice Rajeev Magotra, JKAS who will report to the General Administration Department, for further posting while Farooq Ahmad Naqash, JKAS, Functional Manager, DIC Budgam has been transferred and posted as Development Officer, Handicrafts (Textiles), Srinagar, against an available vacancy.
Mehraj-ud-din Wani, JKAS, Functional Manager DIC Baramulla has been transferred and posted as Deputy District Election Officer, Kupwara, against an available vacancy while Pawan Kumar Goswami, JKAS, Functional Manager DIC Jammu has been transferred and posted as Collector, Land Acquisition, Northern Railway, Udhampu/Reasi, against an available vacancy.
Abdul Jabbar, JKAS, Project Manager DIC, Rajouri has been transferred and posted as Deputy District Election Officer Poonch, against an available vacancy while Mohammad Altaf Zullah, JKAS, Private Secretary in the Directorate of Agriculture, Kashmir has been transferred and posted as Deputy Chief Electoral Officer, Srinagar, against an available vacancy.