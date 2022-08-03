226 yatris leave Jammu for Amarnath

Jammu: A batch of 226 yatris left the Bhagwati Nagar base camp here Wednesday to pay obeisance at the 3880-metre-high cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir, officials said.

The 34th batch left in a convoy of nine vehicles amid heavy security of the paramilitary CRPF, they said.

According to officials, 74 yatris heading for Baltal were the first to leave the Jammu base camp in three vehicles followed by the second convoy of six vehicles carrying 152 yatris for Pahalgam.