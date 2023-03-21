23 individuals designated as terrorists under UAPA: MHA

Srinagar: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs Tuesday said that 23 individuals were designated as terrorists under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), 1967, during 2022 and 2023

“Their names have been added in the fourth schedule of the act,” the official document reads.

The MHA said that ‘Police’ and ‘Public Order’ were state subjects as per the seventh schedule of the Indian constitution and states and UTs were primarily responsible for the prevention, detection, investigation, and prosecution of cases related to various crimes including cyber crimes.