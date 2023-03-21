23 individuals designated as terrorists under UAPA: MHA
Srinagar: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs Tuesday said that 23 individuals were designated as terrorists under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), 1967, during 2022 and 2023
“Their names have been added in the fourth schedule of the act,” the official document reads.
The MHA said that ‘Police’ and ‘Public Order’ were state subjects as per the seventh schedule of the Indian constitution and states and UTs were primarily responsible for the prevention, detection, investigation, and prosecution of cases related to various crimes including cyber crimes.
“The Central Government has set up the ‘Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C)’ to deal with all types of cyber crimes in the country in a coordinated and comprehensive manner. All states and UTs have also been requested to set up Regional Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (R4C) at state and UT level in convergence with ‘Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C),’” the MHA said. “However, there is no proposal under consideration with the central government to establish R4C at the state or UT level.”
The MHA said that there was no proposal with the Government of India to give arms to civilians in border villages noting that ‘Police’ and ‘Public Order’ were state subjects as per the Seventh Schedule of the Indian constitution and states or UTs were primarily responsible for maintenance of law and order including the management of Village Defence Groups (VDGs) and Village Defence Committees (VDCs) formed or facilitated by them.
The MHA said that the Centre had not taken any decision to prepare the National Register of Indian Citizens (NRIC) at the national level.
“The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, aims to facilitate grant of citizenship to migrants belonging to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi, or Christian community from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan who entered into India on or before December 31, 2014, and who have been exempted by the central government by or under clause (c) of sub-section (2) of section 3 of the Passport (Entry into India) Act, 1920, or from the application of the provisions of the Foreigners Act, 1946, or any rule or order made there under,” the MHA said.
It said that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, was notified on December 12, 2019, and the government decided to update the National Population Register (NPR) under the Citizenship Act, 1955, along with the first phase of Census, 2021.