23 more localities declared micro-containment zones in Srinagar

Srinagar: Amid spike in COVID-19 cases, the number of active micro-containment zones in Srinagar district has reached 251, with 23 more localities declared as containment zones by the district administration on Tuesday.
The 15 localities declared as micro-containment zones include Raj Bagh near Muslim Public School, Jahangir Colony Baghat, Lasjan-A, Gousia colony Methan, Rawalpora near H.S School, Habib Colony Baghat near Police Station, Mustafa Abad HMT, Hyder Colony near Petrol Pump Buchpora,
Haji Bagh neat Masjid Bucpora, Kralpora near Sabeel Gah Hawal, Bismillah Colony Zakura, Abdullah Colony Habak and Asrar Colony Hazratbal.
As per the official figures, the cumulative number of micro-containment zones was 653 in the district out of which 401 localities were de-notified as micro-containment. The number of active containment zones in the district is 251.
Any location with five to 15 COVID19 positive cases is declared as a micro-containment zone. In case of more numbers the adjoining micro-containment zones are clubbed while following proper standing guidelines.
The district administration declares any location with positive cases as a micro-containment zone as a part of strategy to break the spread of the virus. The entry and exit from the containment area remain temporarily restricted as well.
“We are taking stringent measures by restricting movement of people and other activities in and around the surroundings of micro-containment zones to break further transmission of COVID19 in the areas,” said Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Srinagar, Owais Ahmad, who is also the nodal officer for COVID mitigation.
The containment zones are declared by the district magistrate as the powers vested in him under the District Disaster Management Act (DDMA) 2005 read with section 144 CrPC The Epidemic Disease Act 1987.
The decision is taken after taking periodic review of the containment strategy and a comprehensive review of the prevailing spread pattern.
As per the order issued by Chairman DDMA Srinagar, the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) has been instructed to depute teams immediately to sanitise the containment zone and the exercise shall be repeated as per SOP.
“The SSP Srinagar shall ensure the Entry/Exit points in the Containment zone are sealed except one designate entry/exit point for emergency purposes only; and restrictions on movement of the people in containment zones are affected in letter and spirit as the SOP,” it reads.
The order said the Health Department shall conduct the detailed exercise for Micro-Containment Zones viz guidelines on the subject including focus on high-risk population.
“Department of Social and Preventive Medicine shall depute teams to observe the Micro-Containment measures put in place by department, any shortcomings noticed thereof shall be immediately brought to notice of Nodal of concerned department in writing and a compilation of such daily recommendation shall be sent to District Disaster Management Officer,” it reads.
39 localities denotified
Meanwhile, in a separate order issued by the District Magistrate, 39 localities were denotified as micro containment zones in Srinagar on Tuesday.
The order issued in this effect said that in accordance with new guidelines issued by the government, random sampling of ten percent population of the Micro Containment Zones was conducted and no fresh case was reported from these Micro Containment Zones.
“Whereas 39 micro containment zones are eligible for complete de-notification as recommended by ZMO's Batamaloo, Zadibal and Khanyar. Now, as the prescribed time limit of 30 days has elapsed since the reporting of the last positive case in these areas, therefore these Micro-Containment Zones are hereby fully de-notified,” it reads.
Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Srinagar Owais Ahmad who is also the nodal officer for COVID mitigation informed that Health Department conducts the detailed exercise for micro-containment zones viz a viz guidelines on the subject including focus on high-risk population.
He added that before denotifying the area as MCZ, it is made to ensure that there are no further COVID19 positive cases or risk of infection spread.