23 more localities declared micro-containment zones in Srinagar

The decision is taken after taking periodic review of the containment strategy and a comprehensive review of the prevailing spread pattern.

As per the order issued by Chairman DDMA Srinagar, the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) has been instructed to depute teams immediately to sanitise the containment zone and the exercise shall be repeated as per SOP.

“The SSP Srinagar shall ensure the Entry/Exit points in the Containment zone are sealed except one designate entry/exit point for emergency purposes only; and restrictions on movement of the people in containment zones are affected in letter and spirit as the SOP,” it reads.

The order said the Health Department shall conduct the detailed exercise for Micro-Containment Zones viz guidelines on the subject including focus on high-risk population.