23 pilgrims injured in Qazigund accident

Kulgam: At least 23 Amarnath pilgrims suffered injuries when a bus they were travelling in met with an accident in Qazigund area of south Kashmir's Kulgam district on Thursday afternoon. Following the incident, the locals rushed to help the injured.
An official said that an Amarnath Yatri bus rammed into a dump truck, near a crossing in Badragund village, some 4 kilometers from Qazigund town, causing injuries to 23 pilgrims.
The injured were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, said the official.
Chief Medical Officer at District Hospital Kulgam, Dr Rafiq Ahmad Dhobi told Greater Kashmir that the condition of all the injured pilgrims were stable and they had been discharged after the treatment. "They had suffered minor injuries. However, we shifted three of them to Government Medical College
(GMC) Anantnag for CT scan, but they too are stable ", added the official. Soon after the incident, the locals raced to help the injured in shifting them to hospital.
Sharvan Kumar Mishar, a pilgrim from Uttar Pradesh said that the locals and army men came forward to their help. CCTV footage of the incident, which circulated online, showed pedestrians rushing towards the bus to help the injured pilgrims.