23 pilgrims injured in Qazigund accident

Kulgam: At least 23 Amarnath pilgrims suffered injuries when a bus they were travelling in met with an accident in Qazigund area of south Kashmir's Kulgam district on Thursday afternoon. Following the incident, the locals rushed to help the injured.

An official said that an Amarnath Yatri bus rammed into a dump truck, near a crossing in Badragund village, some 4 kilometers from Qazigund town, causing injuries to 23 pilgrims.

The injured were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, said the official.