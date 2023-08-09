25-30% OPD patients in GMC Rajouri detected with Conjunctivitis

Rajouri: Although there is slight decline in the number of cases yet 25 to 30 percent patients coming for checkup in the Out Patient Department (OPD) of the Government Medical College (GMC) Associated Hospital Rajouri are being detected with Conjunctivitis.
Earlier, the number of cases was a bit higher with around 30 percent, which has now declined to almost 25 percent.
However, the patients being detected are having mild conjunctivitis with no case of severe viral infection found so far.
Consultant Ophthalmology in GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri, Dr Rajeev Sharma said that children were most prone to this viral infection and parents should take utmost care of children.
"It should be ensured that any child who gets infected with this virus infection is not sent to school to ensure that further spread of this infection is stopped," he said.
However, Dr Sharma said that there was a slight decline in the number of patients on a daily basis yet around 25 percent patients who come for checkup in the OPD are found infected with infection.
He said that the spread of this viral infection was of a mild nature with no case of severe Conjunctivitis been found so far.