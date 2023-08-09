25-30% OPD patients in GMC Rajouri detected with Conjunctivitis

Rajouri: Although there is slight decline in the number of cases yet 25 to 30 percent patients coming for checkup in the Out Patient Department (OPD) of the Government Medical College (GMC) Associated Hospital Rajouri are being detected with Conjunctivitis.

Earlier, the number of cases was a bit higher with around 30 percent, which has now declined to almost 25 percent.

However, the patients being detected are having mild conjunctivitis with no case of severe viral infection found so far.

Consultant Ophthalmology in GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri, Dr Rajeev Sharma said that children were most prone to this viral infection and parents should take utmost care of children.