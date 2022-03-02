25 JKAS officers among 26 transferred, posted

Jammu: Twenty-five Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) officers were among twenty-six officers transferred and posted by the government with immediate effect in a major administrative reshuffle on Wednesday.
Vikar Ahmad Giri, JKAS, Assistant Commissioner Revenue Udhampur has been transferred and posted as Sub-Divisional Magistrate Ramsoo, against an available vacancy. He will also hold the charge of the post of Sub-Registrar Ramsoo, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.
Kulraj Singh, JKAS, Collector 220 KV, Power Development Department Jammu has been transferred and posted as Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Dudu, against an available vacancy. He will also hold the charge of the post of Sub-Registrar Dudu, in addition to his own duties, till further orders. Pawan Kumar, JKAS, Sub-Divisional Magistrate Jammu (North) holding additional charge of Sub-Registrar, Jammu (North) has been transferred and posted as Administrative Officer in the office of Financial Commissioner Revenue, J&K against an available vacancy.
Mazahir Hussain Shah, JKAS, Block Development Officer Mandi, Poonch has been transferred and posted as Sub-Divisional Magistrate Mahore, against an available vacancy. He will also hold the charge of the post of Sub-Registrar, Mahore in addition to his own duties, till further orders. Abid Iqbal Malik, JKAS, Block Development Officer Wavoora, Kupwara has been transferred and posted as Deputy District Election Officer, Ganderbal, relieving Zahid Rashid Khan, JKAS, General Manager DIC, Ganderbal of the additional charge of the post.
Rachna Sharma, JKAS, Assistant Transport Commissioner, J&K has been transferred and posted as Collector, 220 KV, Power Development Department, Jammu. Masood Ahmad Wani, JKAS, Block Development Officer Kakapora, Pulwama has been transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary to the Government, School Education Department. Primroze Bashir, JKAS, Block Development Officer Manzgam, Kulgam has been transferred and posted as Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Srinagar (West), against an available vacancy. He will also hold the charge of the post of Sub-Registrar, Srinagar (West), in addition to his own duties, till further orders.
Sona Gupta, JKAS, Block Development Officer (Headquarter), Jammu has been transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner, State Taxes Department Jammu vice Ajeet Singh, JKAS, who will report to the General Administration Department for further posting. Israr Ahmed, JKAS, Block Development Officer Lassana has been transferred and posted as Project Manager IWMP, Poonch against an available vacancy.
Rafiq Ahmad, JKAS, Tehsildar HQA, Budgam has been transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner Revenue Udhampur. Mohd Farooq, JKAS, Tehsildar Rohama, Baramulla has been transferred and posted as Sub-Divisional Magistrate Jammu (North). Sheetal Pandita, JKAS, Technical Officer in the Department of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj has been posted as Deputy Secretary to the Government, Department of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj.
Seema Parihar, JKAS, Stores and Supply Officer, Handicraft Department Jammu has been transferred and posted as Deputy Director, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Jammu, against an available vacancy. Tariq Aziz, JKAS, Functional Manager, DIC Rajouri has been transferred and posted as Sub-Divisional Magistrate Dharmari, against an available vacancy. He will also hold the charge of the post of Sub-Registrar, Dharmari in addition to his own duties, till further orders. Angrej Singh, JKAS, Assistant Labour Commissioner Ramban has been transferred and posted as Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Katra, against an available vacancy. He will also hold the charge of the post of Sub-Registrar, Katra in addition to his own duties till further orders.
Mushtaq Ahmad, JKAS, Functional Manager DIC Rajouri has been transferred and posted as Collector, J&K Housing Board Jammu vice Avleen Kour Bali JKAS, who will report to the General Administration Department for further posting. Rajesh Kumar, JKAS, Block Development Officer Marheen has been transferred and posted as Personnel officer in the Directorate of School Education Jammu, against an available vacancy.
Savita Chauhan, JKAS State Taxes Officer Circle-K Jammu has been transferred and posted as Sub-Registrar Jammu (North). Imran Rashid, JKAS, Youth Information Officer Jammu has been transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Rajouri, against an available vacancy. Abdul Khabir, JKAS, OSD Mission Youth has been transferred and posted as Deputy Director, Tribal Affairs Jammu against an available vacancy.
Mirza Shahid Ali Beigh, Private Secretary with Administrative Secretary, Tribal Affairs Department has been transferred and posted as Deputy Director, Handicrafts, Kashmir, against an available vacancy. Kanwal Krishan Ganjoo, JKAS, Private Secretary in the Labour and Employment Department has been transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner Panchayat Samba, against an available vacancy.
Dharam Paul, JKAS, Functional Manager DIC Samba has been transferred and posted as Project Officer Wage Employment (ACD) Udhampur vice Mushtaq Ahmad Chowdhary, JKAS, who will report to the General Administration Department for further posting. Sunil Kumar, JKAS Functional Manager DIC Ramban has been transferred and posted as Project Manager, IWMP, Samba, against an available vacancy.
Vijay Kumar, JKAS, Functional Manager DIC Doda has been transferred and posted as Project Officer, Wage Employment (ACD) Rajouri vice Sushil Kumar Khajuria, JKAS, who will report to the General Administration Department for further posting.