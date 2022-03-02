25 JKAS officers among 26 transferred, posted

Mazahir Hussain Shah, JKAS, Block Development Officer Mandi, Poonch has been transferred and posted as Sub-Divisional Magistrate Mahore, against an available vacancy. He will also hold the charge of the post of Sub-Registrar, Mahore in addition to his own duties, till further orders. Abid Iqbal Malik, JKAS, Block Development Officer Wavoora, Kupwara has been transferred and posted as Deputy District Election Officer, Ganderbal, relieving Zahid Rashid Khan, JKAS, General Manager DIC, Ganderbal of the additional charge of the post.

Rachna Sharma, JKAS, Assistant Transport Commissioner, J&K has been transferred and posted as Collector, 220 KV, Power Development Department, Jammu. Masood Ahmad Wani, JKAS, Block Development Officer Kakapora, Pulwama has been transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary to the Government, School Education Department. Primroze Bashir, JKAS, Block Development Officer Manzgam, Kulgam has been transferred and posted as Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Srinagar (West), against an available vacancy. He will also hold the charge of the post of Sub-Registrar, Srinagar (West), in addition to his own duties, till further orders.