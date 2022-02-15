2500 MW additional electricity by 2024 to ensure J&K’s energy security: LG

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday inaugurated 20 Power distribution projects costing Rs 41 crore at Bajalta, Jammu. The Lt Governor said that these projects will address peak season shortage and ensure sustained economic activities.

Additional capacity augmentation will bridge the major gap in the electricity requirements of Jammu, Udhampur, Reasi, Poonch, Rajouri and adjoining areas, he added.

“Our aim is to make the power department of J&K UT self-sustaining and reduce power theft which is proving to be cancer for this sector,” the Lt Governor said.