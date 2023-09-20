25TH FOUNDATION DAY OF SKUAST-J | Benefits of financing reaching farmers: LG Sinha

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Wednesday said that the government was ensuring that the financing benefits reach the farmers.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that addressing the 25th Foundation Day celebration of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology, Jammu (SKUAST-J) here, the LG said, “The government ensures that the financing benefits reach the farmers and the youth and women are engaged with the agricultural sector.”

He said that 70 percent of J&K's population was dependent on agriculture and allied sectors and the government’s dedicated focus was on training, access to extension services, financing, and marketing institutions benefiting the farming community.

Sinha also highlighted the endeavours of the J&K administration for creating better market linkage to the farmers and promoting diversification, allied activities, and high-density farming.