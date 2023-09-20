25TH FOUNDATION DAY OF SKUAST-J | Benefits of financing reaching farmers: LG Sinha

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Wednesday said that the government was ensuring that the financing benefits reach the farmers.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that addressing the 25th Foundation Day celebration of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology, Jammu (SKUAST-J) here, the LG said, “The government ensures that the financing benefits reach the farmers and the youth and women are engaged with the agricultural sector.”
He said that 70 percent of J&K's population was dependent on agriculture and allied sectors and the government’s dedicated focus was on training, access to extension services, financing, and marketing institutions benefiting the farming community.
Sinha also highlighted the endeavours of the J&K administration for creating better market linkage to the farmers and promoting diversification, allied activities, and high-density farming.
He highlighted the reforms introduced in 2020 to revamp SKUAST-J to meet modern workforce requirements in agriculture and allied sectors, to contribute to entrepreneurship-driven research, and to develop a strong interdisciplinary ecosystem.
“In the last three years, the varsity has achieved several milestones. It has focused on designing viable and sustainable innovation ecosystems in agriculture and allied domains, along with three new faculties in agricultural engineering, dairy technology, and horticulture and forestry, to stimulate the synergies between the latest technologies, skills, and research for rapid structural changes in farming,” the LG said. “Agriculture is the most important and sensitive sector for the economy and vital to the survival of humanity. To tackle a wide range of impacts on people’s lives due to diverse challenges worldwide, agricultural universities should be connected to the global nervous system to quickly adopt the latest knowledge.”
He shared the policy reforms and technological interventions made in the last few years to rejuvenate the agriculture and allied sectors.
“Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP) has brought a culture change in farming and agriculture innovation to acquire and apply knowledge. It has stimulated engagement among change agents to establish full-fledged agri-business incubation centre for new startups,” Sinha said.
He said that the knowledge-research capital of SKUAST-J should be tapped to further strengthen the 29 projects being implemented under HADP to develop mechanisms to acquire tools to solve tomorrow's problems for ensuring food security, nutrition, and sustainable management of natural resources.
The LG impressed upon the agriculture scientists and universities to adopt the whole-farm approach and work on new technology and farm innovation to create a competitive advantage for J&K and the country to build a sustainable future for the world.
“G20 New Delhi Leaders' Declaration has made it clear that climate-resilient crops, accelerated innovations, and investment to increase productivity and reducing waste will be the top priority for food security and bringing transformation in the lives of farmers,” he said. “Sustainable and climate-smart-agriculture are the way forward. We must motivate farmers to adopt niche, less water-intensive, and high-value crops.”
Sinha encouraged young scientists to look for new opportunities, new interventions, and inventions for sustained growth of ecological capital, maintain harmony between the market and the soil, and ensure that the agriculture sector continues to serve as a strong base for our development.
He emphasised assessing the progress achieved in programmes like Kisan Sampark Abhiyan, identifying the gaps, and taking corrective measures in this regard.
“It should be ensured that more farmers are registered on Daksh portal,” the LG said.
He also lauded the significant contribution of SKUAST-J to the G20 Summit and asked the varsity to prepare a roadmap for the next 25 years.
The LG also inaugurated various facilities at the university including the Silver Jubilee Park, apartment and faculty club, and unveiled the ‘Rajat Jayanti Smarak’ to mark its 25th Foundation Day.
He also launched the green education programme, international helpdesk, and academic management system (AMS) portal.
SKUAST-J VC B N Tripathi highlighted the achievements of the university and underlined the importance of the HADP in transforming agriculture.
On the occasion, former SKUASTY-J employees were felicitated for their dedicated service to the varsity. Publication on startup success stories of SKUAST-J, international helpdesk brochure, and commemorative souvenir were also released.
District Development Council (DDC) Jammu Chairman Bharat Bhushan and Principal Secretary, Agriculture Production Department Shailendra Kumar were also present on the occasion.