26 Border Police Posts coming up in north Kashmir

Srinagar: To stop smuggling of drugs from Pakistan and their use in terror activities in Kashmir, 26 Border Police Posts are coming up around the Line of Control (LoC) in three frontier districts of Kupwara, Baramulla, and Bandipora.

Besides keeping a tab on narcotics, the posts would be used for outreach at border towns of these three districts and deal with infiltration from Pakistan in close synergy with the Army and other security forces deployed along the LoC.

These Border Police Posts are coming up after the approval of the Ministry of Home Affairs and their establishment has already started.

These Border Police Posts would have a strength of over 20 Police personnel and would be headed by a Sub-Inspector.