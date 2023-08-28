26 JKAS officers retiring in 2024

Jammu: Twenty-six officers of Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS), including Commissioner Secretary Department of Floriculture, Parks and Gardens Sheikh Fayaz Ahmad and Director Employment J&K Nisar Ahmad Wani, are retiring in 2024.
“These members of Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service, are scheduled to retire on attaining age of superannuation during the calendar year 2024, as per the available records vis-à-vis their Date of Birth in the General Administration Department,” a GAD notification said.
As per the notification, besides Fayaz Ahmad and Wani, the JKAS officers scheduled to retire next year included Secretary in the Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Tariq Ahmad Zargar; Secretary in the Power Development Department Raman Kumar Kesar; Special Secretary Tribal Affairs Department Suriya Jabeen; Mission Director, RUSA Ashok Kumar; Additional Secretary Revenue Department Ashok Kumar Pandita; Director, Floriculture, Kashmir Farooq Ahmad Rather and Joint Director, Youth Services & Sports, Jammu Suram Chand Sharma.
Additional Secretary Labour and Employment Department Kewal Krishan; Programme Officer, ICDS Project, Baramulla Ahmad Hussain; Programme Officer, ICDS Project, Ganderbal Ghulam Rasool Wani; Registrar, District Udhampur Ravi Mohan Khajuria; Additional Secretary to the Government, Higher Education Department Sushil Kumar Khajuria; Programme Officer, ICDS Project, Shopian Nissar Ahmad Malik; Joint Director, Education (South) Kashmir Mohammad Jahangir Khanday and Collector, Land Acquisition Defence, Rajouri Saleem Ahmad are also scheduled to retire in 2024.
Besides, JKAS officers Additional Secretary to the Government, Cooperatives Department Kewal Kumar; Registrar, GCET, Jammu Sohan Lal; Deputy Secretary to the Government, Department of Floriculture, Parks and Gardens Saleem Beigh; Deputy Secretary to the Government, Social Welfare Department Ram Lai Sharma; Secretary, Srinagar Development Authority Ishtaq Ahmad Bhat; Deputy Director (Administration) Handicrafts and Handlooms, Jammu Parveen Akhter; Deputy District Election Officer, Bandipore Noor-ud-din Bhat; Deputy District Election Officer, Srinagar Shakeel Hussain and Deputy Secretary to the Government, Department of Forest, Ecology and Environment Ghulam Dastigir Alam will retire next year after attaining the age of superannuation.
“These officers are hereby informed to furnish a self-attested copy of 'Date of Birth certificate' and 'First page of Service Book' duly authenticated by the concerned DDO within 15 days positively, through email at gad-jk@nic.in, enabling this department to issue the retirement notification for the calendar year 2024 in respect of the members of Jammu & Kashmir Administrative Service, failing which the details available with this department shall be treated as final,” the GAD notification read.