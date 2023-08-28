26 JKAS officers retiring in 2024

Jammu: Twenty-six officers of Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS), including Commissioner Secretary Department of Floriculture, Parks and Gardens Sheikh Fayaz Ahmad and Director Employment J&K Nisar Ahmad Wani, are retiring in 2024.

“These members of Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service, are scheduled to retire on attaining age of superannuation during the calendar year 2024, as per the available records vis-à-vis their Date of Birth in the General Administration Department,” a GAD notification said.

As per the notification, besides Fayaz Ahmad and Wani, the JKAS officers scheduled to retire next year included Secretary in the Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Tariq Ahmad Zargar; Secretary in the Power Development Department Raman Kumar Kesar; Special Secretary Tribal Affairs Department Suriya Jabeen; Mission Director, RUSA Ashok Kumar; Additional Secretary Revenue Department Ashok Kumar Pandita; Director, Floriculture, Kashmir Farooq Ahmad Rather and Joint Director, Youth Services & Sports, Jammu Suram Chand Sharma.