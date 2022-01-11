26 test positive in Civil Secretariat, 33 in Jammu University

Jammu: With 35 micro-containment zones in its fold, Jammu district has registered ten times increase in COVID19 positive cases since January 1, 2022.
“Though the new variant of virus is weak yet it has spread faster,” officials maintain.
On January 2, 2022, there were 31 positive cases; on January 3, the cases increased to 46; on January 4, they rose to 58 and on January 5, there was a sudden increase of 51 positive cases in Jammu district as the health department recorded 109 cases, an official quoting statistics said.
“The next day on January 6, total cases were 119; however on January 7, the positive cases again increased up to 176. There was a rise of 57 cases in a single day. The very next day, Jammu district recorded 263 cases including 6 travellers. The increase was shocking as there was a rise of 87 cases within a day after the testing was intensified in all the government offices, markets and shopping complexes in the district,” the officials stated.
However, the cases registered a drop on January 10, 2022 as the district reported 233 cases. There was a drop of 30 cases but the number again rose to 301 on January 11, 2022 within 24 hours in Jammu district.
“The situation is really serious as it is the third wave which we have been speculating about for the last several months and preparing for it,” said an official of the health department.
The official said, “The cases are increasing at a very fast rate though the infection is not serious. There is danger to the aged people and those having co-morbidity. The virus is weak but infection rate is very high which is alarming.”
Presently there are 35 micro-containment zones in the district. “26 government officials and employees tested COVID19 positive on January 11, 2022 in the Civil Secretariat. However, it is unlikely that the authorities declare the Civil Secretariat as a micro-containment zone as it may affect the working of the government,” the official said.
“We have adopted strict measures to contain COVID19 spread in the Civil Secretariat. The aggressive testing will continue in the Secretariat and other government departments,” said a senior official representing civil administration in Jammu.
Another official said, “At least 33 officials and students from the University of Jammu tested COVID 19 positive in the last two days. Among the infected officials also included administrative officers, professors, students and one of the officials from the Vice Chancellor’s Secretariat.”
Meanwhile, Jammu University has postponed exams amid a rise in COVID19 cases.
In view of the increase in the number of COVID19 cases and the representations received from the students, parents, and other stakeholders regarding the start and mode of examinations, a meeting of the high-level committee was held under the chairmanship of Vice-Chancellor, University of Jammu today.
“The conduct and mode of examinations of all PG/PGDBM/B Ed examinations are under active consideration of the University administration. Meanwhile, all PG (all subjects- 2nd and 4th Semesters), PGDBM (2nd Semester), B Ed (2nd Semester) and B Sc Nursing (3rd year) examinations (ongoing and which were scheduled) stand postponed,” read an order issued by JU.
“Fresh dates and the mode of examination shall be announced or notified shortly,” the order further read.