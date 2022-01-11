26 test positive in Civil Secretariat, 33 in Jammu University

Jammu: With 35 micro-containment zones in its fold, Jammu district has registered ten times increase in COVID19 positive cases since January 1, 2022.

“Though the new variant of virus is weak yet it has spread faster,” officials maintain.

On January 2, 2022, there were 31 positive cases; on January 3, the cases increased to 46; on January 4, they rose to 58 and on January 5, there was a sudden increase of 51 positive cases in Jammu district as the health department recorded 109 cases, an official quoting statistics said.