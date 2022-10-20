264 cops martyred in a year, highest from J&K

Srinagar: A total of 264 Police personnel were martyred during the past year in the entire country, the highest – 94 of them - in Jammu and Kashmir.

Highly-placed officials in the Police Department said that 264 Police personnel in the entire country including the Police force from all states, union territories, CAPFs, and Assam Rifles were killed from September 1, 2021, to August 31, 2022.

They said that among the 264 Police personnel killed, J&K contributed the maximum numbers – 94 including 37 J&K Police personnel, 30 CRPF personnel, and 27 BSF personnel.