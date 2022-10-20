264 cops martyred in a year, highest from J&K

Srinagar: A total of 264 Police personnel were martyred during the past year in the entire country, the highest – 94 of them - in Jammu and Kashmir.
Highly-placed officials in the Police Department said that 264 Police personnel in the entire country including the Police force from all states, union territories, CAPFs, and Assam Rifles were killed from September 1, 2021, to August 31, 2022.
They said that among the 264 Police personnel killed, J&K contributed the maximum numbers – 94 including 37 J&K Police personnel, 30 CRPF personnel, and 27 BSF personnel.
Since the independence of the country, 34,418 Police personnel have lost their lives while protecting the country.
On Friday, as part of a programme held since the year 2012, glowing tributes would be paid to all those Police personnel killed during the past year at the Police Commemoration Day Parade at Police Memorial at Chanakyapuri in New Delhi.
In Jammu and Kashmir, the Police Commemoration Day Parade-2022 is scheduled to be organised by J&K Police at J&K Police Martyrs’ Memorial Zewan in Srinagar where Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha is scheduled to address a gathering.
Director General of Police (DGP), Dilbag Singh besides other senior officers of the Police and other security agencies would be present on the occasion.
Observed on October 21 every year, the Police Commemoration Day remembers the sacrifices of 10 policemen who died in Chinese firing in 1959.
Chinese troops opened fire and threw grenades at a party of 20 police personnel, 10 of who were killed in the incident while seven others who were injured were taken as prisoners.
Three weeks later, China returned the bodies of the ten personnel which were later cremated with full Police honours at Hot Springs in North Eastern Ladakh.
Police personnel had been responsible for manning the 4000 km-long borders of India with Tibet until the autumn of 1959.
A memorial was erected at Hot Springs and members of Police forces from different parts of the country trek to Hot Springs to pay homage to the Police personnel.
On Friday, impressive functions would be organised in all districts of J&K where a large number of senior Police officers, retired Police personnel, family members of Police martyrs, and members of civil society would participate.
Cops killed from Sep 1, 2021 to Aug 31, 2022
Head Constable Ali Muhammad
Head Constable Abdul Majeed
Selection Grade Constable Suresh Kumar
Selection Grade Constable Ranjeet Singh
Selection Grade Constable Abdul Bashir
Selection Grade Constable Muhammad Farooq
Selection Grade Constable Rohit Kumar
Selection Grade Constable Aamir Hassan Lone
Selection Grade Constable Shafeeq Ahmad
Selection Grade Constable Muhammad Sultan
Selection Grade Constable Saifullah Qadri
Constable Rameez Ahmad
Constable Showab Ahmad
Constable Queem Ali
Constable Pankaj Bhall
Constable Ghulam Hassan Dar
Constable Reyaz Ahmad Thoker
Constable Tawseef Ahmad
Constable Sarafraz Ahmad
Follower Bantoo Sharma
Follower Ajay Dhar
SPO Javid Ahmad
SOP Muhammad Ishfaq Dar
SPO Zubair Rashid
SPO Mudasir Ahmad
SPO Sheikh Shabir Ahmad Dar
SPO Tahir Khan
SPO Sanjay Kumar
SPO Sham Singh
Deputy Commandant Rajesh Kumar