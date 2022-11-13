266 drone infiltration attempts in 2022: DG BSF

New Delhi: The attempts of drone infiltration along the India-Pakistan border have doubled in 2022, with 266 attempts of infiltration made so far by aerial vehicles, said Director General of Border Security Force (BSF) Pankaj Singh.
An increase in incidents of drone intrusion has been recorded along the border, especially in Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir.
Singh, in a programme said that the BSF identified 79 incidents of drones flying in 2020, the number of incidents increased to 109 in 2021, and “more than doubled at 266 this year”.
Singh said that 215 and 22 cases of drone infiltration were reported on the Punjab border and Jammu.
He said that an increase had been recorded in the smuggling of narcotics, arms and ammunition, and counterfeit notes across the border through drones.
Singh said that the use of various types of high-speed drones with little to no information available about them creates many problems for the force. “The BSF is vigilant and has successfully shot down many such drones,” he said.