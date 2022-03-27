272 kanals State, forest land valuing crores retrieved in Jammu

Official sources maintained that though the value of State land was estimated to be around 256 Cr as per Stamp Duty rates yet its market value was much higher.

“The drive to retrieve State land was carried out by the district administration this morning at two locations,” officials said.

“An anti-encroachment drive was launched by the Revenue Department along with the police teams in village Jammu Khas of tehsil Jammu and Chhanni Rama of tehsil Bahu whereby 260 Kanals of State land was retrieved during the daylong exercise,” they stated.

It was learnt through official sources that a large patch of 220 Kanals of State land located near Tawi river in village Jammu Khas was retrieved after dismantling 15 structures. The total value of this patch was estimated to be close to Rs 200 Cr as per Stamp Duty rates.

According to officials, another prime patch of land totalling 40 Kanals situated along the National Highway in village Chhanni Rama, Tehsil Bahu was also retrieved simultaneously.