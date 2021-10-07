28 civilians killed this year so far: IGP

Srinagar: Appealing to the minority community not to panic, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar on Thursday said that during the current year so far, 28 civilians

were killed by militants in Kashmir.

“During the year 2021 so far, 28 civilians have been killed by terrorists,” IGP said. “Out of 28, five persons belonged to local Hindu/Sikh community and 2 were non-local Hindu labourers,” he said.

He said: “Due to killing of huge number of terrorists of all outfits specially their leaderships, destruction of their support structures and continuous and effective maintenance of law and order, terrorists’ handlers across have got frustrated and changed their strategy and started targeting unarmed policemen, innocent civilians, politicians and now innocent civilians from minority communities including woman. In all such cases terrorists have been using pistols.”

The Kashmir police chief said: “These acts are committed by newly recruited terrorists or those who are about to join terrorists’ ranks. In some cases, OGWs have been found directly involved.”

He said: “J&K Police is working hard and we are identifying all such part-time/hybrid terrorists and strictest action shall be taken against them.”

The IGP Kashmir said that they have received several leads and are working on it. “We have also been launching operations along with security forces. We appeal to the general public specially the minority communities not to panic,” he said.