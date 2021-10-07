28 civilians killed this year so far: IGP

Srinagar: Appealing to the minority community not to panic, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar on Thursday said that during the current year so far, 28 civilians
were killed by militants in Kashmir.
“During the year 2021 so far, 28 civilians have been killed by terrorists,” IGP said. “Out of 28, five persons belonged to local Hindu/Sikh community and 2 were non-local Hindu labourers,” he said.
He said: “Due to killing of huge number of terrorists of all outfits specially their leaderships, destruction of their support structures and continuous and effective maintenance of law and order, terrorists’ handlers across have got frustrated and changed their strategy and started targeting unarmed policemen, innocent civilians, politicians and now innocent civilians from minority communities including woman. In all such cases terrorists have been using pistols.”
The Kashmir police chief said: “These acts are committed by newly recruited terrorists or those who are about to join terrorists’ ranks. In some cases, OGWs have been found directly involved.”
He said: “J&K Police is working hard and we are identifying all such part-time/hybrid terrorists and strictest action shall be taken against them.”
The IGP Kashmir said that they have received several leads and are working on it. “We have also been launching operations along with security forces. We appeal to the general public specially the minority communities not to panic,” he said.
“We have been maintaining peace and secured environment and will continue to do so,” the IGP Kashmir said.
Targeted killings since January
• The first killing took place on first January when militants shot dead famous goldsmith Satpal Nishchal in Hari Singh High Street area of city. He was shot dead in his jewellery shop.
• The second killing took place on 17 February, when Akash Mehra, son of Ramesh Kumar Mehra , owner of famous Krishna Dhaba was fatally injured in militant attack. He succumbed to his injuries at Srinagar hospital.
• Just two days after attack on Mehra, two policemen were shot dead in a hit and run militant attack in Baghat Barzulla area of Srinagar. When cops were fired upon they were on grocery shop. This was the third incident.
• In the fourth incident two BJP councillors and a cop were killed on 29 March in Sopore Town of North Kashmir.
• In the fifth incident on 2 June, BJP leader, Rakesh Pandit was shot dead by militants when he was going to meet his friend in Tral area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.
• In the sixth incident, a policeman was shot dead outside his residence in Eidgah area of Srinagar on 17 June.
• Inspector Parvez Ahmad was shot dead in Nowgam area on June, 22, by the militants. It was the seventh incident.
• SPO, Fayaz Ahmad Bhat and, his wife Raja Begum and daughter Rafiya Jan were killed in militant attack in Tral on 25 June. It was eight incident.
• In Bulbul Lanker area of Nawa Kadal in Srinagar on 27 July, a youth was shot dead by militants in broad daylight. This was ninth incident.
• In 10th incident, on 17 September, militants shot dead a non-local laborer in Nehama area of Kulgam district in southern Kashmir. He was identified as Shankar Kumar Chowdhary.
• On the same day, militants shot dead policeman Bantu Sharma, a resident of Wanpoh, Kulgam and that was 11th incident.
• Two civilians were killed by the militants in Srinagar on 2 October and that was 12th incident.
• In 13th incident on 2 October, three persons were shot dead in Srinagar and Bandipora by the militants.
• In the 14th incident on 7 October, two teachers were killed in an Old Srinagar area.