2nd micro-containment zone declared in Bari Brahmana

Jammu: Samba administration today declared Railway Colony in Bari Brahmana as second micro-containment zone after the detection of eight fresh covid19 cases.

Health Department officials told Greater Kashmir that a youth had returned from Delhi to his residence at Railway Colony area in Bari Brahmana (Samba).

“It is believed that the youth has infected his family members. Therefore, the sampling of the family members and locality will be conducted,” an official said.

Meanwhile, a female student was also tested positive for covid19.

The officials said, “The students of that school were also sampled, but all of them tested negative. The school has been closed for three days and sanitized accordingly.”

“So far, there are only eight positive cases in Samba,” said the officer and added that the administration has declared the area i.e. locality of Railway Colony in Bari Brahmana as micro-containment.

Earlier, Bara village was also declared as a micro-containment zone after the detection of five positive cases in Samba.