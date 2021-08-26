3 arrested in Langate grenade attack case: Police

The statement added that on his disclosure the joint CASO team recovered arms and ammunition from his possession.

“On further interrogation, involvement of two more OGWs namely Jamsheed Ah Shah son of Sunallaha Shah of Chak Mohalla, Langate and Javed Ahmad Khan son of Late Farooq Ahmad Khan of Asthan Mohalla, Langate came forth and they were also apprehended along with arms and ammunition.

“During detailed interrogation, it was revealed that all three OGWs were associated with LeT Tanzeem and were involved in supporting the terrorist activities and accepted their involvement into the grenade attack (on CRPF camp) at Langate on 16 Aug 2021.

“All three OGWs have been booked under IPC Section 307 and Explosive Substances Act Section 3/4 in FIR 260/2021 dated 16 Aug 2021 of PS Handwara,” the statement said.