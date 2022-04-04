3 civilians including 2 non-locals injured in separate militant attacks

Srinagar: Three persons including two non-local labourers and a civilian were injured in two different militant attacks in Shopian and Pulwama districts of south Kashmir on Monday.

Officials said a militant shot at a civilian identified as Sonu Kumur Baljee, son of Jankee Nath in Chotigam area of Shopian.

The injured civilian was rushed to district hospital Shopian for treatment while the area where the incident occurred had been cordoned off.

Earlier in the day two non-local labourers were fired upon at Lajroo area of Pulwama. Police in a statement said: “At about 1400hrs terrorists fired upon two labourers identified as Patleshwar Kumar and Jakku Chaudhary residents of Bihar at Lajoora area of Pulwama.”