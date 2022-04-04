3 civilians including 2 non-locals injured in separate militant attacks

Srinagar: Three persons including two non-local labourers and a civilian were injured in two different militant attacks in Shopian and Pulwama districts of south Kashmir on Monday.
Officials said a militant shot at a civilian identified as Sonu Kumur Baljee, son of Jankee Nath in Chotigam area of Shopian.
The injured civilian was rushed to district hospital Shopian for treatment while the area where the incident occurred had been cordoned off.
Earlier in the day two non-local labourers were fired upon at Lajroo area of Pulwama. Police in a statement said: “At about 1400hrs terrorists fired upon two labourers identified as Patleshwar Kumar and Jakku Chaudhary residents of Bihar at Lajoora area of Pulwama.”
“Both the labourers received gunshot injuries and were immediately shifted to hospital for treatment where their condition was stated to be stable. Police have registered a case under relevant sections of law and initiated investigation into the matter.” The incident took place less than 24 hours after two labourers were fired upon in the Litar area of Pulwama on Sunday evening.
A statement issued by the Police about Shopian incident said: “At about 2000hrs Shopian Police received information about a terror crime incident at Choutigam area of Shopian where terrorists had fired upon a civilian.
Senior police officers reached at the terror crime spot. Preliminary investigation revealed that terrorists had fired upon a Kashmiri pandith identified as Bal Krishan near his house at Choutigam Shopian.
In this terror incident, he had received critical gunshot injuries and was immediately evacuated to nearby hospital for the treatment of his injuries, “Police have registered a case in this regard under relevant sections of law. Investigation is in progress and officers continue to work to establish the full circumstances of this terror crime. Area has been cordoned and search in the area is going on,” the statement said.