3 civilians shot dead within few hours in Kashmir

Condemnations

Meanwhile, political leaders cutting across party lines paid glowing tributes to Bindroo describing him as "friendly businessman who never left the Valley even during the 1990s". The leaders condemned Tuesday's civilian killings.

National Conference

National Conference president and Member of Parliament from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah condemned the three civilian killings. In a statement, Dr Farooq said: “I’m extremely heartbroken to hear about the dastardly killing of noted businessman ML Bindroo ji, Mohammad Shafi Lone of Naidkhai Bandipora and a non local Virender Paswan. The heart wrenching mindless violence has saddened me. Such barbarism should be denounced downrightly at all levels. There is no humanity found in those who have orchestrated the blood bath. Yet another childhood has been lost. Yet another family has to live in pain for perpetuity. There is no humanity to be found within those who perpetrate such heinous acts of inhuman, outrageous, and thunderous violence.”

Dr Farooq said: “The targeted attacks that took place within a few hours have devoured three precious lives. No sympathies can assuage the families who have lost their loved ones and no one could even remotely empathize with the calamity that has befallen the victim’s families. I pray for strength to them at this difficult time. I share in their grief and sorrow.”

Bharatiya Janata Party

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) General Secretary organisation Ashok Koul strongly condemned the killing of Makhan Lal Bindroo. “May the soul of the departed rest in peace and may his family find strength at this difficult time,” Koul said.

Apni Party

Apni Party president Syed Altaf Bukhari termed the civilian killings as highly reprehensible. “There are no words to condemn these killings. Our heads hang in shame. Mr. Bindroo never left his homeland even in the worst of turmoil and had continued to make the life saving drugs available to humanity in this part of the world. Is this how he has been repaid for his public services?” Bukhari asked.

Bukhari said that killing of a non-local labourer in Lal Bazar and another civilian from Hajin is highly disgraceful as no words can ever compensate for the pain felt by their families.

“What logic can be given to the children who lost their breadwinner father in this senseless bloodshed? No words can deliver solace to them and nothing can bring back their loved ones,” Bukhari said.

He said the killing of the Sumo (Stand) President in cold blood at Shahgund Hajin reflects "the barbarism and inhuman mindset of the perpetrators of these heinous crimes". Bukhari urged the administration to ramp up the investigations and nab the culprits who seem to be adamant on disturbing the peaceful environment in Jammu and Kashmir.

Bukhari also demanded that security of the vulnerable persons need to be reviewed and efforts must be made to avoid such ominous incidents in the future.