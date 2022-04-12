3 commercial complexes, Ashram, Floriculture hut gutted in midnight blaze in Anantnag

Anantnag: Three commercial complexes, a Pandit Ashram, and a floriculture hut were completely gutted in a midnight blaze in south Kashmir's Anantnag district. An official said at around 12:40 am fire broke out near Sherbagh- a floriculture garden, in the old town, and soon engulfed the nearby structures

“The fire and emergency services immediately reached the spot and pressed their men and machinery into service. However, the department assisted by locals had a tough time dousing the raging flames,” he said.