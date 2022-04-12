3 commercial complexes, Ashram, Floriculture hut gutted in midnight blaze in Anantnag

Anantnag: Three commercial complexes, a Pandit Ashram, and a floriculture hut were completely gutted in a midnight blaze in south Kashmir's Anantnag district. An official said at around 12:40 am fire broke out near Sherbagh- a floriculture garden, in the old town, and soon engulfed the nearby structures
“The fire and emergency services immediately reached the spot and pressed their men and machinery into service. However, the department assisted by locals had a tough time dousing the raging flames,” he said.
An official said at least three commercial complexes, a Pandit Ashram and a Floriculture Department hut adjacent to Sherbagh garden suffered damage. “The complex housed shops and godowns of some major wholesale dealers and goods worth crores were reduced to ashes. The total damage caused, however, is being estimated,” he said. An official said the cause of the fire is also been ascertained.
Sherbagh locality is a highly congested locality and is a hub of business activities. It is frequented by people from far-off places and the springs of the garden and Andernag- remain the major attraction for visitors. Maternity and Child Care Hospital (MCCH) with dozens of chemist shops are located here.
Three mosques, two temples, and a Gurudwara are also situated in the vicinity. “The men from fire and emergency services and local youth did a commendable job in putting off the flames,” eyewitnesses told Greater Kashmir.
They said their timely intervention saved the fire from spreading to residential houses and other shops. “One residential house, however, suffered damage in the inferno, and the inmates including children were rescued,” witnesses added.