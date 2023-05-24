3 CRPF personnel injured in Awantipora accident

Awantipora: Three CRPF personnel were injured after their vehicle stationed along the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway in south Kashmir's Awantipora area was hit by a moving truck on Wednesday evening.
An official said that a speeding truck struck a CRPF vehicle at Nambal area along the highway, causing injuries to three CRPF personnel.
"Due to over speed, the truck driver lost control over the wheel and rammed into the CRPF vehicle," the official said.
He said that the CRPF personnel belonged to 130 Battalion.
According to the official, the injured personnel were shifted to a nearby medical facility for treatment.
“Their condition is stated to be stable,” he said.