3% DA hike for central govt staff

This will benefit about 47.14 lakh central government employees and 68.62 lakh pensioners, Thakur added.

He said that this will cost Rs 9,488.70 cr to the exchequer on account of both dearness allowance and dearness relief.

He informed that today (Thursday) India achieved a remarkable feat by administering 100 crore Covid 19 vaccines and appreciated the efforts of all the frontline workers, healthcare workers and states and union territories for making this possible.

Referring to the 100 crore vaccinations under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, he said the whole country is congratulating him on achieving this feat.