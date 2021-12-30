3-day wet spell from Jan 4: MeT

Srinagar: Meteorological Department on Thursday issued a forecast of widespread rain and snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir from January 4.
"As of now, widespread snow/rain spell of moderate-intensity is most likely during 4-6th January in both UTs," read the MeT statement.
Providing an update regarding cold conditions in the Union Territory, the MeT statement added, "Expect further fall in minimum temperature till 2nd January."
Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of minus 4 degrees Celsius on Thursday, down from minus 2.3 degrees Celsius the earlier night. Drass, in Ladakh, froze at a minimum temperature of minus 22.3 degrees Celsius. Kargil and Leh recorded low temperatures of minus 14.2 and minus 16.0 degrees Celsius respectively. Pahalgam and Gulmarg shivered at minus 8.9 and minus 9.6 degrees Celsius respectively.
Qazigund, Kokernag and Kupwara recorded low temperatures of minus 4.2, minus 3.6, minus 4.4 degrees Celsius respectively.
Bhaderwah was the coldest place in Jammu region, recorded a low temperature of minus 1.6 degrees Celsius. Jammu City, Batote, Banihal and Bhaderwah recorded minimum temperatures of 5.9, 2.6, 0.5 and 5.0 degrees Celsius respectively.