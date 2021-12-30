3-day wet spell from Jan 4: MeT

Srinagar: Meteorological Department on Thursday issued a forecast of widespread rain and snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir from January 4.

"As of now, widespread snow/rain spell of moderate-intensity is most likely during 4-6th January in both UTs," read the MeT statement.

Providing an update regarding cold conditions in the Union Territory, the MeT statement added, "Expect further fall in minimum temperature till 2nd January."