3-day wet spell likely from July 19: MeT

Srinagar: The Meteorological department on Wednesday said the weather in Jammu and Kashmir was likely to remain “generally cloudy with occasional brief spell of rain” till July 18.

It predicted the next “good rainfall spell” from July 19 to 21. “Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning will occur at many places of Jammu especially Poonch, Reasi, Rajouri and at scattered places of Kashmir. Overall, weather will remain generally cloudy with occasional brief spells of rain,” Director Meteorological Department, Sonam Lotus said. “Next good rainfall spell is likely during July 19-21,” Lotus said in a weather forecast.

The MeT department also issued an advisory for the "possibility of flash flood" especially in Poonch, Rajouri and other vulnerable spots as “land is already fully saturated.”