3-day wet spell likely from tomorrow: MeT

Srinagar: Amid persistent heat wave, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar and others parts of the Union Territory recorded the hottest day of the season while the weatherman here has predicted three-day wet spell from June 16.

Heat wave continued in several J&K areas as the temperature settled above 30 degree Celsius.

Except, Shopian, Pahalgam, Kulgam, Baltal, Gulmarg, almost all the areas reeled under heat wave.