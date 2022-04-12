3-day wet spell likely in J&K from today: MeT

Srinagar: Even as the weather remained dry and warm in Kashmir on Tuesday, Meteorological Department issued a five-day adverse weather advisory for Jammu and Kashmir, asking farmers to suspend agricultural operations during this period.

"As of now, a feeble Western Disturbance is most likely to affect Jammu and Kashmir and adjoining areas from April 12 (afternoon) to April 14 (forenoon)," the MeT Department said in its weather advisory.