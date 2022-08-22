3 dead, 8 injured in Jammu accidents

Jammu: A minor and a woman died and five others were injured after a speeding SUV fatally hit them at the Jammu Railway Station entrance on Monday.

Both the deceased were tourists and hailed from Anandpur, Delhi.

While the minor identified as Anamika, 7, daughter of Suraj Kumar died on the spot, Lalita Devi, 64, wife of Shantu Mandal, succumbed to her grievous injuries in the hospital later.

Police said that the accident occurred when a speeding car, coming from the wrong side, hit around seven persons, including six tourists at the Railway Station entry gate in the morning and rammed into an auto-rickshaw parked nearby.