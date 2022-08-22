3 dead, 8 injured in Jammu accidents

Jammu: A minor and a woman died and five others were injured after a speeding SUV fatally hit them at the Jammu Railway Station entrance on Monday.
Both the deceased were tourists and hailed from Anandpur, Delhi.
While the minor identified as Anamika, 7, daughter of Suraj Kumar died on the spot, Lalita Devi, 64, wife of Shantu Mandal, succumbed to her grievous injuries in the hospital later.
Police said that the accident occurred when a speeding car, coming from the wrong side, hit around seven persons, including six tourists at the Railway Station entry gate in the morning and rammed into an auto-rickshaw parked nearby.
Eyewitnesses said that the rashly-driven car ran over a woman and two children sitting near the entrance before hitting four others. Government Railway Police (GRP) along with the locals rushed all the injured to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMC&H), Jammu.
Police said while Anamika was declared brought dead by the doctors in the Casualty Ward there, Lalita succumbed to injuries during her treatment at the hospital.
The doctors described the condition of the other injured as stable.
Police identified the injured undergoing treatment in the hospital as Urmila Devi, 65, wife of Bhupinder Mandal; Aditya Kumar, 12, son of Suraj Kumar, both residents of Anandpur, Delhi; Bhupinder Singh, 40, son of Prabhat Singh of Naitar Kothey, Barnai; Income Tax Inspector Ravinder Yadav, 33, son of Juglal Yadav of Haryana, and Devan Sahu, 29, son of Narayan Sahu of Maharashtra.
Police said, “The bodies of the deceased were shifted to the mortuary for post-mortem. An FIR has been registered in the case and the driver of the SUV was arrested. Further investigation is underway.”
In a separate accident, one person died and three others were injured when a car that they were travelling in rolled down the gorge along the Kanthal Dhar Road in the Bani area of Kathua district on Monday.