3 detained on suspicion of sheltering militants

Rajouri: Security forces here in Bhata Dhurian Nar village of Mendhar sub division in Poonch detained three persons, including a woman, on the suspicion of providing logistic support to the militants hiding in the area.

“These three persons have been detained and shifted to a nearby security establishment,” said officials. They added that their questioning was going on.

They said that during investigation, it emerged that few more persons could have provided some logistic support to the militant in the area. DIG Rajouri-Poonch range, Vivek Gupta on Saturday had stated, “As a matter of routine, the people here in Rajouri and Poonch provide no local support to the militants. But in case, one or two persons provided the same, they would be taken to task under law.”