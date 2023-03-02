3 die, 11 injured in Rajouri accident

Rajouri: Three persons lost their lives while 11 others sustained injuries after a passenger vehicle met with an accident at Samiti Phalni, Budhal in Rajouri on Thursday.
One of the injured has been referred to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMC&H) Jammu while six injured are under treatment at GMC&H Rajouri and three others at Community Health Center (CHC) Kandi.
Police said that a minibus (JK11 0836) was on its way from Kotranka to Budhal when the driver of the vehicle lost control over the wheel allegedly due to rash driving and 14 persons were injured.
They said that many passengers got stuck under the vehicle and villagers from the area rushed to the accident site and removed all the injured and took them to CHC Kandi.
Block Medical Officer (BMO) Kandi, Dr Iqbal Malik told Greater Kashmir that the 14 injured were brought to CHC Kandi but one of them was declared as brought dead while another injured succumbed to injuries at the CHC.
Dr Malik identified the deceased as Shakeel Ahmad, 30, son of Muhammad Bashir of Kewal Budhal and Badar Hussain, 26, son of Khan Muhammad of Kandi.
He said that the three injured are still under treatment at CHC Kandi while nine injured were referred to GMC&H Rajouri for specialised treatment due to their serious injuries.
The injured have been identified as Muhammad Amin, 50, son of Ilam Din of Kandi, Sadam Hussain, 30, son of Iqbal Shah of Draman, Muhammad Hafiz, 32, son of Muhammad Nazir of Draman, Bego Begum, 50, wife of Muhammad Qadir of Kandi, Muhammad Irfan, 30, son of Munir Hussain of Phalni, Abdul Rashid, 50, son of Siraj Din of Shahpur, Pushpa Devi, 18, daughter of Soba Ram of Phalni, Billo Begum, 60, wife of Alam Din of Phalni, Zahida Begum, 60, wife of Muhammad Younis of Phalni, Parveen Akhter, 40, wife of Abdul Rashid of Targain, Sobia Kouser, 18, daughter of Bashir Ahmad of Draj, and Shahida Begum, 45, wife of Bashir Ahmad of Draj.
Doctors at GMC&H Rajouri said that nine injured were brought to the hospital for treatment and that the condition of three of them was critical.
They said that among these three critically injured persons, two were referred to GMC Jammu including Muhammad Hafiz, who, however, succumbed to his injuries on way to Jammu, taking the number of deaths in the accident to three.
The other injured referred to GMC Jammu is Muhammad Irfan who is having a head injury.
Seven injured are presently under treatment at GMC&H Rajouri.