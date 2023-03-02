3 die, 11 injured in Rajouri accident

Rajouri: Three persons lost their lives while 11 others sustained injuries after a passenger vehicle met with an accident at Samiti Phalni, Budhal in Rajouri on Thursday.

One of the injured has been referred to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMC&H) Jammu while six injured are under treatment at GMC&H Rajouri and three others at Community Health Center (CHC) Kandi.

Police said that a minibus (JK11 0836) was on its way from Kotranka to Budhal when the driver of the vehicle lost control over the wheel allegedly due to rash driving and 14 persons were injured.

They said that many passengers got stuck under the vehicle and villagers from the area rushed to the accident site and removed all the injured and took them to CHC Kandi.