3 die, 16 injured in Samba accident

Jammu: Three people died and 16 persons were injured when two buses collided with each other on the Jammu-Pathankot Highway in Samba district on Wednesday.

The deceased have been identified as Mangi Devi, 36, wife of Ravel Chand of Batala, Punjab; Tania, 13, daughter of late Mangi Devi, and Kasturi Lal, 56, son of Buta Ram of Rajpura, Samba.