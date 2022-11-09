3 die, 16 injured in Samba accident

Jammu: Three people died and 16 persons were injured when two buses collided with each other on the Jammu-Pathankot Highway in Samba district on Wednesday.
The deceased have been identified as Mangi Devi, 36, wife of Ravel Chand of Batala, Punjab; Tania, 13, daughter of late Mangi Devi, and Kasturi Lal, 56, son of Buta Ram of Rajpura, Samba.
Locals said that a fast-moving bus on the Jammu-Kathua route collided with a passenger bus from Uttar Pradesh at Nanke Chak area in Samba district in which three passengers died killed and 16 others sustained multiple injuries.
They said a rescue operation was launched immediately and the injured were evacuated and shifted to the hospital for their treatment.