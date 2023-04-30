3 die, 3 injured in Reasi accidents

Ramban: Three persons died on the spot while three persons sustained injuries in two separate accidents in the Reasi district of Jammu province.

Police said that three persons died on the spot after a car (JK20C 0599) in which they were traveling rolled down into a gorge and caught fire on the Karag-Sarthi road in the Reasi district on Saturday night. Locals said that after the accident, the car also caught fire.

On getting information about the accident, locals and Police rushed to the spot and retrieved the three bodies from the gorge. Police identified the deceased as Karnail Singh, son of Tirath Ram of Tote, Mohan Lal, son of Suram Chand of Devigarh, and Naseeb Singh, son of Sonmal of Karag, Reasi.