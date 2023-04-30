3 die, 3 injured in Reasi accidents

Ramban: Three persons died on the spot while three persons sustained injuries in two separate accidents in the Reasi district of Jammu province.
Police said that three persons died on the spot after a car (JK20C 0599) in which they were traveling rolled down into a gorge and caught fire on the Karag-Sarthi road in the Reasi district on Saturday night. Locals said that after the accident, the car also caught fire.
On getting information about the accident, locals and Police rushed to the spot and retrieved the three bodies from the gorge. Police identified the deceased as Karnail Singh, son of Tirath Ram of Tote, Mohan Lal, son of Suram Chand of Devigarh, and Naseeb Singh, son of Sonmal of Karag, Reasi.
Police said that after conducting the legal formalities, the bodies were handed over to legal heirs for last rites.
Earlier, three persons were injured when a Light Motor Vehicle (JK02B 9313) rolled down into a 100 feet deep gorge near Firdous Morh Chaklas on Budhan-Jamslan road.
Police said locals rescued all the three injured and shifted them to Community Health Center (CHC) Reasi for treatment.
Police identified the three injured as Manjeet Singh, 19, son of Ram Singh of Jamslan, Muhammad Waseem, 18, son of Bashir Ahmad, and Shaista Banoo, 20, daughter of Ghulam Mohiuddin of Mulass, Mahore, Reasi.