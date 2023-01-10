3 die in Doda accident

Bhaderwah: In a tragic incident, 3 persons died on the spot after a vehicle they were travelling in skidded off the road and fell into deep gorge at Mahala-Khankot area of Doda on Tuesday evening.

SSP Doda Abdul Qayoom, while confirming the incident, said that three persons were killed in a road accident at Mahala area.

Soon after the accident, a massive rescue operation was launched by local volunteers and police.