3 die in Doda accident

Bhaderwah: In a tragic incident, 3 persons died on the spot after a vehicle they were travelling in skidded off the road and fell into deep gorge at Mahala-Khankot area of Doda on Tuesday evening.
SSP Doda Abdul Qayoom, while confirming the incident, said that three persons were killed in a road accident at Mahala area.
Soon after the accident, a massive rescue operation was launched by local volunteers and police.
MS Associate Hospital GMC Doda Dr Yudhvir Singh informed that after getting information, a team of doctors from Trauma Hospital Thathri immediately rushed to the spot and after examination, the doctors declared all as dead.
The deceased were identified as Mohd Yasin, son of Mohd Hussain, Mohd Ashiq, son of Mohd Abrahim and Mohd Aslam, son of Mohd Ismail, all residents of Khankot, Doda.