3 die in Rajouri accident

Rajouri: Two women among three people lost their lives while another person and a 10-month-old baby sustained injuries in a motor accident in Rajouri on Thursday.

The accident occurred when a car (JK11F 8759) on the way to Samote from Targain plunged into a gorge at Targain.

Police said two women lost their lives on the spot.

They were identified as Shah Jahan, wife of Muhammad Nazir and Shenaz Akhtar, wife of Muhammad Altaf Shah.