3 die in Rajouri accident

Rajouri: Two women among three people lost their lives while another person and a 10-month-old baby sustained injuries in a motor accident in Rajouri on Thursday.
The accident occurred when a car (JK11F 8759) on the way to Samote from Targain plunged into a gorge at Targain.
Police said two women lost their lives on the spot.
They were identified as Shah Jahan, wife of Muhammad Nazir and Shenaz Akhtar, wife of Muhammad Altaf Shah.
The two injured persons were rescued from the spot and taken to Community Health Center (CHC) Kandi from where the duo was shifted to Government Medical College and Associated Hospital (GMC&AH) Rajouri where one of the injured Ayub Shah, son of Nabi Shah of Targain succumbed to his injuries, taking the death toll in the accident to three.
Another injured in the accident was referred to GMC Jammu in critical condition.
He has been identified as Akbar Shah, son of Mehandi Shah of Targain.
Another 10-month-old baby girl received minor injuries in the accident.
She was hospitalised and is out of danger.