3 doctors banned from private practice for violating STGs

Srinagar: For violating Standard Treatment Guidelines (STGs), Health and Medical Education Department Thursday banned three doctors from private practice across J&K.
As per the order issued by Secretary of Health and Medical Education Bhupinder Kumar, Dr Junaid Khursheed of District Hospital Budgam, Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Bhat of Sub District Hospital (SDH) Sopore, and Dr Yawar Nisar of Super-Specialty Srinagar have been banned from practice for violating STGs issued by the National Health Authority (NHA).
“Pending inquiry into the allegations, regarding violation of STGs issued by the NHA, these doctors are banned from doing any private practice across J&K with immediate effect,” the order reads.
As per the official sources, most of the doctors in J&K have been found indulging in unethical practices.
“Some doctors are prescribing unnecessary medicines. They are violating the guidelines. We have received complaints against those doctors and action will be taken against them,” sources said.
They said that the doctors were prescribing five to six medicines on the prescriptions which were not required.
The sources said that they were violating the guidelines to satisfy their own interests.
“The Health and Medical Education Department is preparing a list of doctors who are violating STGs. Stern action will be taken against them soon,” they said.
The STGs, treatment protocols, and prescribing policies are defined as systematically developed statements designed to assist prescribers in making decisions about the appropriate treatment and healthcare for specific clinical problems.
These guidelines usually reflect the consensus on the optimal treatment options within a health facility or system.
In fact, they represent one of the approaches to promote therapeutically-effective and economically-efficient use of medicines.
The STGs list the preferred pharmacological and non-pharmacological treatment for common health problems experienced by people in a specific health system.