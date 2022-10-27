3 doctors banned from private practice for violating STGs

As per the official sources, most of the doctors in J&K have been found indulging in unethical practices.

“Some doctors are prescribing unnecessary medicines. They are violating the guidelines. We have received complaints against those doctors and action will be taken against them,” sources said.

They said that the doctors were prescribing five to six medicines on the prescriptions which were not required.

The sources said that they were violating the guidelines to satisfy their own interests.

“The Health and Medical Education Department is preparing a list of doctors who are violating STGs. Stern action will be taken against them soon,” they said.