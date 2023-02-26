3 employees dismissed for anti-national activities: Government

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir government Sunday dismissed three employees under Article 311 of the Constitution of India for their involvement in anti-national activities.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that Article 311 of the Constitution of India provides for dismissal of a person employed in civil capacities under the Union or a State.

He said that the activities of these employees had come to the adverse notice of the law enforcement and intelligence agencies, as they found them involved in activities prejudicial to the interests of the State, such as involvement in terror related activities and drug trafficking.