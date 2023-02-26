3 employees dismissed for anti-national activities: Government

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir government Sunday dismissed three employees under Article 311 of the Constitution of India for their involvement in anti-national activities.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that Article 311 of the Constitution of India provides for dismissal of a person employed in civil capacities under the Union or a State.
He said that the activities of these employees had come to the adverse notice of the law enforcement and intelligence agencies, as they found them involved in activities prejudicial to the interests of the State, such as involvement in terror related activities and drug trafficking.
The spokesman said that Manzoor Ahmad Itoo, a junior engineer in the Public Works Department in the PMGSY, Bandipore, Syed Saleem Andrabi, orderly in the Social Welfare Department in Handwara, Kupwara and Muhammad Aurif Sheikh, a teacher at Government Middle School, Pagihalla, Mahore, Reasi were the employees against whom action had been taken.
He said that Itoo had played an important role in mobilising people in support of the terrorists and also motivating youth to join terrorist ranks, which posed a serious threat to the security of the Indian state.
The spokesman said that Andrabi had been found involved in drug trafficking.
He said that Sheikh had been found involved in planting IEDs, on the instructions of terrorists operating from Pakistan, thus causing loss of human lives and damage to public properties.
The spokesman said that the government had adopted a zero tolerance policy towards anti-national elements who had been taking advantage of being in the government.
He said that prior to these three dismissals, 44 government officials had been dismissed invoking provisions of Article 311 of Constitution of India.