3 Gool High Schools record 0% result in Class 10 exam

Ramban: Three Government High Schools recorded zero per cent result in 10th class examinations in the Gool education zone of Ramban district in Jammu province.

Apart from these schools, the performance of several other schools in the Gool zone was quite dismal. Recently declared result of class 10 clearly indicated that the situation was not rosy as far as the performance of government schools in this zone was concerned.

According to data released by the School Education Department, three Government High Schools recorded zero per cent results in Class 10th Annual examinations (Secondary School Examinations) for the session 2022-23. Result was declared on June 19, 2023.

The official figures, issued by CEO Office Ramban, show Government High Schools in Hara, Chachawah and Barakund registered zero percent results.

As per the figures available with Greater Kashmir, seven students of Government High School Hara appeared in the examination while 52 students appeared in Chachawah and 17 students appeared in Barakund and they all failed to clear the exam, thus registering zero percent result.