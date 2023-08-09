3 Gool High Schools record 0% result in Class 10 exam

Ramban: Three Government High Schools recorded zero per cent result in 10th class examinations in the Gool education zone of Ramban district in Jammu province.
Apart from these schools, the performance of several other schools in the Gool zone was quite dismal. Recently declared result of class 10 clearly indicated that the situation was not rosy as far as the performance of government schools in this zone was concerned.
According to data released by the School Education Department, three Government High Schools recorded zero per cent results in Class 10th Annual examinations (Secondary School Examinations) for the session 2022-23. Result was declared on June 19, 2023.
The official figures, issued by CEO Office Ramban, show Government High Schools in Hara, Chachawah and Barakund registered zero percent results.
As per the figures available with Greater Kashmir, seven students of Government High School Hara appeared in the examination while 52 students appeared in Chachawah and 17 students appeared in Barakund and they all failed to clear the exam, thus registering zero percent result.
Similarly, in Government High School Haroge in the same education zone i.e., Gool, 31 students appeared in the examinations and only one student cleared the exam.
In Government High School Bhimdasa, out of 34 students, only two students passed the examination. In High School Gagra, out of 13, one student; in High School Tungli, out of 16, two students; and in Government Girls High School Gool, out of 64 girls, 13 cleared the exam.
In Government Higher Secondary School Gool, 69 students appeared in the examinations and 8 students cleared the exam while in Government Higher Secondary School, out of 102 students, 22 passed the exam.
Only one Government High School Bankoot in Banihal recorded 100 percent result. There 20 students appeared in the examination and all cleared it.
In Ramban, a total of 4904 students appeared in the Annual examinations, out of which 2386 cleared the examinations. The overall pass percentage was recorded at 48.65 percent in the district.
People of the area too have raised concerns about the education stranded in the Gool sub-division. They hold the education department responsible for the poor performance of the government schools in the area.
“The department has failed in providing adequate teaching staff in the schools and this has resulted in dismal performance,” they said.
The locals have appealed to the Director School Education Jammu and other concerned senior officers in the J&K administration to focus to redress their grievance pertaining to shortage of teaching staff in the schools to improve the derailing education system.