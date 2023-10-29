3 IAS officers among 41 transferred, posted

Jammu: Three senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers were among forty-one officers transferred and posted in a major administrative rejig effected by the J&K government on Sunday.

The reshuffle, to take place with immediate effect, also saw the Doda, Ramban, and Reasi districts getting new Deputy Commissioners.

As per an order issued by General Administration Department, Aijaz Ahmad Bhat, IAS (AGMUT:2013), Director, Entrepreneurship Development Institute, J&K has been transferred and posted as Director, Sericulture, J&K. Khalid Jahangir, JKAS, Managing Director, J&K Trade Promotion Organization, will hold the post of Director, Entrepreneurship Development Institute, J&K, in addition to his duties, till further orders.

Baseer-ul-Haq Chaudhary, IAS (AGMUT:2015), Managing Director, Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Ramban while Harvinder Singh, IAS (AGMUT:2019), Additional Deputy Commissioner, Jammu has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Doda.

Babila Rakwal, JKAS, Deputy Commissioner, Reasi has been transferred and posted as Mission Director, National Health Mission, J&K, relieving Bhupinder Kumar, IAS, Administrative Secretary, Health and Medical Education Department of the additional charge of the post.