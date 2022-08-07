3 IAS officers transferred

Jammu: Financial Commissioner (Revenue), J&K, Shaleen Kabra was Sunday transferred and posted as Principal Secretary to the Government, Jal Shakti Department, while its incumbent Principal Secretary Ashok Kumar Parmar has been transferred to ARI & Trainings Department.
They were among three Indian Administrative Service (IAS) transferred and posted by the J&K government on Sunday with immediate effect.
As per an order of the General Administration Department (GAD), Shaleen Kabra, Financial Commissioner (Revenue), J&K has been transferred and posted as Principal Secretary to the Government, Jal Shakti Department (PHE, Irrigation and Flood Control Department).
He would continue to hold the charge of the post of Financial Commissioner (Revenue), J&K, in addition to his duties, till further orders.
Ashok Kumar Parmar, Principal Secretary to the Government, Jal Shakti Department (PHE, Irrigation and Flood Control Department), has been transferred and posted as Principal Secretary to the Government, ARI and Trainings Department.
Amit Sharma, Administrative Secretary, ARI and Trainings Department, holding additional charge of Mining Department has been transferred and posted as Administrative Secretary, Mining Department, on a full-time basis.