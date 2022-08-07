3 IAS officers transferred

Jammu: Financial Commissioner (Revenue), J&K, Shaleen Kabra was Sunday transferred and posted as Principal Secretary to the Government, Jal Shakti Department, while its incumbent Principal Secretary Ashok Kumar Parmar has been transferred to ARI & Trainings Department.

They were among three Indian Administrative Service (IAS) transferred and posted by the J&K government on Sunday with immediate effect.

As per an order of the General Administration Department (GAD), Shaleen Kabra, Financial Commissioner (Revenue), J&K has been transferred and posted as Principal Secretary to the Government, Jal Shakti Department (PHE, Irrigation and Flood Control Department).