3 infiltrators killed at LoC in Uri

Srinagar: Three foreign terrorists were killed last night at the Line of Control (LoC) in the Uri sector of Baramulla district after the Army foiled an infiltration bid.

“Army and Baramulla Police #neutralised 03 #infiltrators (FTs) near Madiyan Nanak post in #Kamalkote sector of #Uri. More details to be followed.@JmuKmrPolice (sic),” Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet on Thursday.

The Army in a statement issued here said that they foiled an infiltration attempt by Pakistani terrorists in the forward areas of the Uri sector on August 25 culminating in the killing of three terrorists and recovery of a large quantity of war-like stores.

The Army said that the operation was launched based on specific inputs from Army Intelligence agencies and J&K Police.

It said that on August 24, multiple ambushes were laid to trap the infiltrators,” Army said adding that intensive electronic surveillance of the suspected area led to the detection of the attempt at 7 am on August 25.