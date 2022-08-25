3 infiltrators killed at LoC in Uri

Srinagar: Three foreign terrorists were killed last night at the Line of Control (LoC) in the Uri sector of Baramulla district after the Army foiled an infiltration bid.
“Army and Baramulla Police #neutralised 03 #infiltrators (FTs) near Madiyan Nanak post in #Kamalkote sector of #Uri. More details to be followed.@JmuKmrPolice (sic),” Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet on Thursday.
The Army in a statement issued here said that they foiled an infiltration attempt by Pakistani terrorists in the forward areas of the Uri sector on August 25 culminating in the killing of three terrorists and recovery of a large quantity of war-like stores.
The Army said that the operation was launched based on specific inputs from Army Intelligence agencies and J&K Police.
It said that on August 24, multiple ambushes were laid to trap the infiltrators,” Army said adding that intensive electronic surveillance of the suspected area led to the detection of the attempt at 7 am on August 25.
“Terrorists were hoping to use the cover of thick undergrowth, foliage, and continuous rain and low clouds to infiltrate,” the Army said. “The contact with terrorists was established at about 8:45 am on August 25 in the forward areas on the Indian side of the LoC leading to heavy exchange of fire in which the terrorists were killed. A detailed search of the area was concluded in the afternoon.”
It said that the search of the area yielded the bodies of three terrorists, two AK rifles, a Chinese M-16 rifle along with other war-like stores.
The Army said that the successful operation had not only led to the elimination of three Pakistani terrorists but also thwarted Pakistan’s nefarious design and intent to disrupt peace, prosperity, and normalcy in J&K.
It said that the use of electronic surveillance and intelligence-based operations continue to be the mainstay of IA ops against the Pakistan-sponsored terror in J&K.
Meanwhile, Police in a statement issued here said that input was received regarding the infiltration of a group of unidentified terrorists through the Madiyan Kamalkote area of Uri and the input was shared with the sister agencies deployed in the Uri sector.
Reacting to the input, Police said, speculative Cordon and Search operations (CASOs) were conducted in the area and multiple ambushes were laid to trap the infiltrators to have a keen look at the infiltration and forward posts were kept on alert.
Police said that a joint operation was launched by Police in Baramulla and Army around Madiyan Kamalkote and during the operation suspicious movement was noticed near Bucher Post along the LoC.
“As the parties approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired indiscriminately at the search party, which was retaliated effectively leading to a gunfight,” Police said. “In the ensuing encounter, three unidentified terrorists were killed whose identity is being ascertained. The killed terrorists were trying to take advantage of the cover of thick undergrowth, foliage, and continuous rain and low clouds to infiltrate our side. However, the terrorists were eliminated before infiltrating the hinterland.”
Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including two AK-47 rifles, a Chinese rifle M-16 (9mm), seven AK-47 magazines, 192 rounds of AK-47, two M-16 (9 mm) magazines, 30 rounds of 9 mm, one bag with Pakistani markings, three ammunition pouches, four cigarettes packets, 11 apples, and dry fruit packs were recovered from the encounter site.
All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation.
In this regard, Police registered a case under the relevant sections of the law at Police Station Uri, and an investigation was started.