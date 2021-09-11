3 injured in Ramsu accident

Ramban: Three persons sustained injuries in a head-on collision between two passenger vehicles at Hingni area of Ramsu on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway Saturday afternoon.

Police sources said a Tavera, bearing registration number JK19-2913, was on its way to Srinagar from Jammu, collided with a TaTa Sumo, bearing registration number JK19-1401, at Hingni area of Ramsu. Three persons were injured in the accident. They were rushed to Primary Health Centre (PHC) Ramsu for treatment.

Police identified the injured as Shaida Begum, 40, wife of Ghulam Mohammed Lohar, resident of Chakka Ramsu, Naseema Begum, 40, wife of Shabir Ahmed Daing, resident of Tajnihal and 38-year old Mamtaza Begum. In this connection, a case FIR No 106 under section 279/337/ IPC was registered at police station Ramsu.

Earlier this morning, an apple-laden truck bearing registration number JK03G-2997, en route to Jammu from Srinagar, turned turtle on the highway at Nachlana falling under Ramsu Police Station jurisdiction. However, both driver and his helper escaped unhurt in this accident, police said.