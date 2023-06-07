3 Kashmiri students nominated for Japan-Asia Youth Exchange Programme

Srinagar: Three Kashmiri students have been nominated for the prestigious Japan-Asia Youth Exchange Programme in Science under the SAKURA Exchange Programme in Science.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the students, Danish Javed from UPS, Machipora, Kupwara, Mehvish Reyaz from Government High School Akhran, Kulgam, and Shaida Bano from Boys Middle School, Sheeri Payeen, Baramulla, have been selected for this elite programme.

The spokesman said that the students' nomination was a result of their remarkable achievement, as they emerged among the top 60 candidates nationwide by securing their place through various innovative projects in the prestigious National Level Exhibition and Project Competition (SLEPC).

He said that following their nomination, the students would embark on an exciting journey to Japan.

The spokesman said that the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, would sponsor their expenses up to Delhi, while in Japan, the Japan Science Department (JSD) would take care of all their financial requirements.

He said that the Japan-Asia Youth Exchange Programme in Science, conducted under the SAKURA Exchange Programme in Science, was a collaborative effort between Japan and various Asian countries.