3 Kashmiri students nominated for Japan-Asia Youth Exchange Programme

Srinagar: Three Kashmiri students have been nominated for the prestigious Japan-Asia Youth Exchange Programme in Science under the SAKURA Exchange Programme in Science.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the students, Danish Javed from UPS, Machipora, Kupwara, Mehvish Reyaz from Government High School Akhran, Kulgam, and Shaida Bano from Boys Middle School, Sheeri Payeen, Baramulla, have been selected for this elite programme.
The spokesman said that the students' nomination was a result of their remarkable achievement, as they emerged among the top 60 candidates nationwide by securing their place through various innovative projects in the prestigious National Level Exhibition and Project Competition (SLEPC).
He said that following their nomination, the students would embark on an exciting journey to Japan.
The spokesman said that the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, would sponsor their expenses up to Delhi, while in Japan, the Japan Science Department (JSD) would take care of all their financial requirements.
He said that the Japan-Asia Youth Exchange Programme in Science, conducted under the SAKURA Exchange Programme in Science, was a collaborative effort between Japan and various Asian countries.
The spokesman said that the programme promotes international cooperation and cultural exchange in the field of science and technology.
“It offers young minds from different nations a unique chance to interact, collaborate, and learn from each other's scientific advancements, fostering mutual understanding and building bonds of friendship,” he said.
The spokesman said that jubilant over the development, Director of State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Jammu and Kashmir, Prof Parikhat Singh Manhas emphasised the significance of increasing nominations for the INSPIRE-Awards MANAK 2023–24, compared to previous years.
“Encouraging a larger participation in the INSPIRE programme will ultimately foster scientific temperament, creativity, and entrepreneurial skills in the next generation,” Prof Manhas said.
The official spokesman said that the scheme, Innovation in Science Pursuit for Inspired Research (INSPIRE), was one of the flagship programs of the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India that aims to motivate students in the age group of 10-15 years and studying in classes 6 to 10.
He said that according to the Inspire website, the programme’s goal was to target one million unique discoveries or ideas with scientific roots and societal applications to promote a climate of creativity and original thought among schoolchildren.
The spokesman said that under this scheme, schools – both government and private – could nominate five best original ideas and innovations of students through the official INSPIRE website.
Nodal Officer of Inspire Manak, Kashmir Province, Sajad Ahmad Mir, said, ““The nomination of these Kashmiri students for the Japan-Asia Youth Exchange Programme in Science highlights the immense talent and potential that exists in J&K.”
The official spokesman said that SCERT and the National Innovation Foundation (NIF), India, jointly coordinated the selection of students with Sahreen Shakeel serving as the J&K Coordinator of the INSPIRE-NIF.